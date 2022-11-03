Westlake gets $1.9 million for violent crime reduction; East Cleveland gets $150,000

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Earlier this year, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced he would take $100 million of the federal dollars given to the state for the Recover Act and create the Violent Crime Reduction Grant Plan.

Law enforcement agencies were asked to submit grants to the Office of Criminal Justice Services, who determined which applications were approved and denied.

The money had to be used for anything that could reduce violent crime in any given city or county.

Most approved grants have been for things like technology, hiring of more officers and even as bonuses to keep officers from leaving departments, also know as retention bonuses.

To be clear, every law enforcement agency was allowed to apply for anything they wanted, it was up to the state to approve.

So far, $70 million of the $100 million has been awarded to 146 agencies.

Here is a look at some of Northeast Ohio’s agencies who have taken part and their awards through 10 rounds:

Cleveland - $6,317,502 technology to analyze bullets, prevent youth in gangs, real time crime center. ($4.2M to be given as bonuses to 1,405 officers as retention bonuses)

East Cleveland - $149,236 for technology to detect gun shots

Canton - $74,760 for technology to identify crime hotspots and deploy resources

Akron - $0 (It is unclear at this time if Akron has submitted a grant and is awaiting approval)

Lakewood - $217,752 technology to reduce violent crime and focus on Madison park

Garfield Heights - $1,311,936 technology to find crime hotspots and repeat offenders

Westlake - $1.948,775 technology for high crime detection areas, hire new officers, retention bonuses

Strongsville - $1,620,514 hiring three full-time officers and five full-time dispatchers

The numbers above that might stick out are for Westlake and Strongsville, not considered by most as high violent crime areas.

The FBI defines violent crime in four main areas: Murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault.

The FBI no longer requires cities report the number of violent crimes, so here is the most recent data for some of the above mention cities

East Cleveland:

2018: 112

2019: 97

2020: 54

2021: 112

Westlake:

2015: 16

2016: 14

2017: 13

2018: 5

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.