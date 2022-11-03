What Ohio voters should know before heading to the polls

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

In Ohio, polls will be open from 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Military & Overseas Absentee Voting: Began Sept. 23

Deadline to Register to Vote: Oct. 11

Early In-Person Voting: Began Oct. 12 and includes the two Saturdays, the Sunday and the Monday before Election Day. Click here for your early voting polling location and hours.

Absentee Voting By Mail: Began Oct. 12

Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot: Nov. 5. Click here to request an absentee ballot.

Click here to find your polling place.

Click here to see your sample ballot.

Click here for a list of candidates in Ohio.

