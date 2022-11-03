What Ohio voters should know before heading to the polls
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
In Ohio, polls will be open from 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
Military & Overseas Absentee Voting: Began Sept. 23
Deadline to Register to Vote: Oct. 11
Early In-Person Voting: Began Oct. 12 and includes the two Saturdays, the Sunday and the Monday before Election Day. Click here for your early voting polling location and hours.
Absentee Voting By Mail: Began Oct. 12
Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot: Nov. 5. Click here to request an absentee ballot.
Click here to find your polling place.
Click here to see your sample ballot.
Click here for a list of candidates in Ohio.
