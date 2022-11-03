2 Strong 4 Bullies
What’s next for Burke Airport?

By Jeff Slawson
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland will be conducting an economic development analysis of Burke Lakefront Airport to analyze the future of the site.

The analysis will look at the potential future economic impact of the airport as is, and what could come of the land if the airport closes.

Ideas for the 445-acre lot include keeping the airport, a park and a mixed-use development.

According to the City “This RFP is the second lakefront-specific solicitation by Mayor Bibb’s Integrated Development team in recent weeks. The RFP for a community-based, comprehensive North Coast Lakefront Master Plan was issued in late September and is currently in the process of selecting a consultant.”

Mayor Bibb is expected to address these plans during a series of town halls beginning tonight.

