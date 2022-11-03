2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free Turkeys
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Woman allegedly confesses to mother’s murder in 911 call

Investigators said the victim was involved in a verbal argument with her daughter prior to her death. (KSNV, LVMPD, CNN)
By KSNV Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) - Authorities believe a Las Vegas woman accused of killing her mother confessed to the crime during a call with 911.

Hend Bustami, 28, is charged with open murder in the death of her mother, who was found stabbed to death in her Las Vegas home around 2:30 a.m. last Wednesday.

In a 911 call, it appears Bustami told dispatchers she had committed the crime.

Hend Bustami, 28, is charged with open murder in the death of her mother, who was found stabbed...
Hend Bustami, 28, is charged with open murder in the death of her mother, who was found stabbed to death in her Las Vegas home.(Source: LVMPD, KSNV via CNN)

“I think I killed my mommy,” the caller said.

“Why do you think you killed your mom?” the 911 dispatcher replied.

“Because I did. I murdered her,” the caller said. “I dropped the table on her head, and I cut her knuckle.”

The call soon ended.

Later that day, a concerned friend of the victim called police after she didn’t show up to work.

“We are all looking for her. She is not answering. She has not shown up to work. And when she called me last night going home, she was scared. And that was the last time I spoke to her,” said the friend in the call.

Investigators said the victim was involved in a verbal argument with Bustami prior to her death.

Authorities arrested the suspect near Barstow, California, with the help of the California Highway Patrol.

A date has not been set for her first court appearance.

Copyright 2022 KSNV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after...
Abortion ban permanently blocked in Ohio
The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
There are two reasons your gas prices are going up in Northeast Ohio
Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other

Latest News

Tamirat Yehualawork, 36, is charged with using a vehicle as a weapon to intimidate, resist and...
Pentagon police: Man drove through checkpoint, made threats
An assessment from the National Intelligence Council suggests Russia's military leaders have...
New intel heightens fear Russia could use nukes in Ukraine
Investigators said the victim was involved in a verbal argument with her daughter prior to her...
Authorities believe daughter confessed to mother's murder in 911 call
Surveillance video shows three masked juveniles walk into a vacant parking lot in Minneapolis...
Masked juveniles fire shots, injure 2 with police feet away