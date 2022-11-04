2 Strong 4 Bullies
15-year-old Firestone high school student stabbed

Akron Police
Akron Police
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 15-year-old student at Firestone Community Learning Center was stabbed Friday, according to Akron police.

Police said around 1:12 p.m., they responded to the school after hearing reports of a student stabbed.

Early information shows there was an altercation inside one of the boys’ restrooms, where the boy was injured.

The victim was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital, according to police, and is being treated for what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the school’s resource officer detained a 14-year-old student inside the school immediately following the incident.

He was taken to the police station for questioning, with police reporting felonious assault and other charges possible after investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

