Akron suspects empty storage unit, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are looking to the public to help identify the suspects of a breaking and entering that took place in September.

Police said the suspects broke into a storage unit in the 800 block of East Tallmadge Avenue and stole the contents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Akron Police Detective V. Tassiello at 330-375-2464 or the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-2677.

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.

