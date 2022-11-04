2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron suspects empty storage unit, police say

Akron B&E suspects
Akron B&E suspects(Source: Akron Police Department)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are looking to the public to help identify the suspects of a breaking and entering that took place in September.

Police said the suspects broke into a storage unit in the 800 block of East Tallmadge Avenue and stole the contents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Akron Police Detective V. Tassiello at 330-375-2464 or the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-2677.

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.

