Brothers charged in connection to shooting death of 24-year-old man at Elyria apartment complex

Shooting at Elyria apartment complex
Shooting at Elyria apartment complex(WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police arrested and charged two people, including a 15-year-old boy, was arrested on Friday in connection to the shooting death of a 24-year-old man at an apartment complex last Thursday.

Officers first received the call for reports of shots fired at the Midview Crossings Apartments on Middle Avenue at 7:46 p.m. on Oct. 27, according to a department press release.

Investigators found 24-year-old Jordan Flannigan with gunshot wounds at the apartment complex. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service and the Lorain County Sheriff’s Department, arrested 15-year-old Nathanuel President and 22-year-old Antwon President, both of Elyria, on Nov. 4 in connection to the shooting, the release said. Elyria police Captain Phillip Hammonds confirmed the two are brothers.

Antwon President
Antwon President(Source: Elyria Police Department)

Officials confirmed Nathanuel was charged with two counts of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, while Antwon was charged with tampering with evidence and discharge of a firearm near prohibited premises, both third-degree felonies.

Elyria police detectives are still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information has been asked to contact police at 440-326-1213.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

