Carjacking suspect caught, officer injured in pursuit out of University Circle

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Friday morning, police apprehended an adult male suspected in a carjacking that occurred the day before at University Hospitals.

The University Circle police chief said that officers spent Thursday and the overnight hours into Friday morning searching for the suspect who stole a vehicle from a patient at the hospital’s Seidman Cancer Center.

License plate readers in the University Circle detected the stolen vehicle overnight, and then again near Euclid Avenue on Friday morning.

Police eventually found the stolen car near a gas station on East 116th Street and Euclid Avenue, according to the police chief.

One University Circle officer suffered a hand injury while police attempted to get the suspect out of the car, but he was able to escape from the scene.

Officers continued to follow the suspect through East Cleveland and into Cleveland Heights where the car crashed on North Taylor Road near Mayfield Road.

Police said an adult male was taken into custody, but he has not yet been criminally charged.

