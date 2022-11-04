2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland-area hospital systems confirm nationwide Amoxicillin shortage

By Michelle Nicks (WOIO)
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of the most commonly used antibiotics for children is in short supply here in Northeast Ohio and nationally.

The FDA says the shortage of the drug amoxicillin is due in part to a surge in RSV cases.

Antibiotics are usually for bacterial infections, but some doctors say there are cases where it’s prescribed as a secondary protection, because in addition to RSV, which is a viral infection, a child may develop an ear infection or pneumonia.

The Cleveland Clinic issued a statement saying:

“Like other health systems across the country, we are currently being impacted by a supply shortage of certain doses and formulations of amoxicillin. We are working closely with manufacturers and supply chain teams to ensure patients are getting the medications they need. In some cases, this may include providing alternate antibiotics that are equally effective. The national shortage is expected to last until early 2023.”

University Hospitals also issued a statement regarding the shortage:

“Ongoing drug shortages are impacting health systems in the area and across the nation, and UH continues to manage these shortages for the safety and care of our patients. Amoxicillin oral suspension is on shortage with limited product availability and there is no reported availability in community pharmacies. Amoxicillin is recommended for many pediatric infections, including pneumonia, acute otitis media and pharyngitis. We continue to use it for inpatient care and are recommending capsules or chewable tables, and other alternatives for outpatient use. The safety and care of our patients is a top priority for us.”

