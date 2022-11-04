2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free Turkeys
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland crews clean up dumping site 2 hours after Troubleshooters call for help

By Aria Janel
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Seeing a city cleaning crew come down Sauer Avenue is something Melvina never thought she’d see.

She called the 19 News Troubleshooter team after her calls to the city of Cleveland about the house across the street led to no results.

“We pay taxes, can y’all please handle this, its not fair,” said Melvina.

According to neighbors the house has been abandoned for 2 years, and the grass hasn’t been cut. Allowing animals to hide and find their way into other homes.

Recently a bunch of trash and furniture were dumped outside of the house, giving a bad odor to the whole street.

Melvina tried to call the city for help, but says nothing was done.

“I called 5 times, and that was back in June, and then I actually called three times before I called you,” said Melvina.

The troubleshooter team reached out to the Public Works Department.

Who told us someone would be out Friday to inspect the property and then they would clean it up next week.

To everyone’s surprise, a crew came out 2 hours later and cleaned up the mess.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after...
Abortion ban permanently blocked in Ohio
The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
There are two reasons your gas prices are going up in Northeast Ohio
Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other

Latest News

YMCA
YMCA encouraging youth participation in winter sports
Police in Ravenna said a 12-year-old boy was identified on Friday in connection to swatting...
Northeast Ohio 12-year-old identified in connection to ‘swatting’ incidents in OH, PA, TX, police say
Cleveland crews clean up dumping site 2 hours after Troubleshooters call for help
Cleveland crews clean up dumping site 2 hours after Troubleshooters call for help
Krista Allision, Miss Wheelchair Ohio 2022, visits Nordonia Middle School.
Miss Wheelchair Ohio visits Nordonia School, to help make building more inclusive