Cleveland crews clean up dumping site 2 hours after Troubleshooters call for help

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Seeing a city cleaning crew come down Sauer Avenue is something Melvina never thought she’d see.

She called the 19 News Troubleshooter team after her calls to the city of Cleveland about the house across the street led to no results.

“We pay taxes, can y’all please handle this, its not fair,” said Melvina.

According to neighbors the house has been abandoned for 2 years, and the grass hasn’t been cut. Allowing animals to hide and find their way into other homes.

Recently a bunch of trash and furniture were dumped outside of the house, giving a bad odor to the whole street.

Melvina tried to call the city for help, but says nothing was done.

“I called 5 times, and that was back in June, and then I actually called three times before I called you,” said Melvina.

The troubleshooter team reached out to the Public Works Department.

Who told us someone would be out Friday to inspect the property and then they would clean it up next week.

To everyone’s surprise, a crew came out 2 hours later and cleaned up the mess.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.