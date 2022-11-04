2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland porch pirate steals package with victim’s medication, police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An accused porch pirate is wanted for stealing a package containing the victim’s medication, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him.

Police said the suspect stole the U.S. Postal package from the front porch of the victim’s home in the area of West 129th Street and North Road on Oct. 26.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations:

If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this theft, call First District Det. DeJesus at 216-623-2519 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Reference report #2022-313770 with your tips.

