Giant Eagle will be closed on Thanksgiving Day

By Avery Williams
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - You can add Giant Eagle to the list of stores closing on Thanksgiving Day.

The grocery chain joins Target, Best Buy, Kohls and more in deciding to close for the holiday.

Giant Eagle, Inc. said its Market District supermarkets will also be closed.

Normal business hours will be in effect on Wednesday, Nov. 23, and Friday, Nov. 25.

Select locations may opt out and remain open on Thanksgiving Day.

