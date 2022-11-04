Giant Eagle will be closed on Thanksgiving Day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - You can add Giant Eagle to the list of stores closing on Thanksgiving Day.

The grocery chain joins Target, Best Buy, Kohls and more in deciding to close for the holiday.

Giant Eagle, Inc. said its Market District supermarkets will also be closed.

“After careful consideration and review of the positive support from guests who planned their Thanksgiving meal needs in advance last year, we have made the decision to close our supermarkets on Thanksgiving Day again this year.”

Normal business hours will be in effect on Wednesday, Nov. 23, and Friday, Nov. 25.

Select locations may opt out and remain open on Thanksgiving Day.

