Miss Wheelchair Ohio visits Nordonia School, to help make building more inclusive

Summit County, Ohio (WOIO) - People with disabilities have everyday struggles, most don’t even think twice about it, but for a child with those same challenges, something as simple as getting to class can be hard.

These election advocates and the Nordonia school district push for a bond to build more inclusive school buildings.

Searching the school from top to bottom, Krista Allison looks for better ways to make Nordonia Middle school more inclusive, for students with disabilities

“They didn’t think about accessibility 100 years ago, I’m sure,” said Allison.

Nordonia schools in Summit County are looking for a fresh start almost a century later.

Superintendent Joe Clark said this election there’s a bond issue on the ballot to help build new buildings, in hopes to become more inclusive

“Whether this bond issue passes or not, we wanted to get feedback from her on what kinds of areas might be limiting to our kids,” said Clark

19 News asked Allison how difficult to would be to go from class to class in that school building.

“It would be horribly difficult. I can’t tell you how I would feel. I know I would probably be anxious every day,” said Allison.

Anxious, that’s something Allison says she never wants any student to feel

Miss Wheelchair Ohio 2022 has Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease. She pointed out things that are everyday challenges, like restrooms and doors

“Trying to navigate the hallways and trying to get around the students and therefore taking a chance when you are on the other side, having a door swing in your face because nobody knows that you are coming,” said Allison.

She said even switching classes can be a challenge. She would have to take the elevator. That can be a wait.

“What’s going to happen in a year, or what is going to happen in 5 years, when there is a student, maybe a couple students in wheelchairs?” said Allison.

That’s a question Nordonia Schools will find the answer to next week. Allison says her mission for a more inclusive community continues

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.