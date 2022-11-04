2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free Turkeys
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

North Olmsted husky ‘paroled’ from police kennel dons jail uniform for Halloween

North Olmsted husky ‘paroled’ from police kennel dons jail uniform for Halloween
North Olmsted husky ‘paroled’ from police kennel dons jail uniform for Halloween(North Olmsted Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - You may have heard of dogs wearing the “cone of shame,” but what about a jail uniform after spending some time behind bars at their police department?

That’s what the owners of a dog who was recently “paroled” from the North Olmsted Police kennel did this Halloween!

Henry the husky was lost and found on Sept. 21 “running around on Stearns Road training for the next race,” police said.

Officers kept him at the police station until his musher picked up this lead dog.

He was soon reunited with his family, who decided to laugh about the situation by making him wear this while trick-or-treating:

“We are happy that we were able to get Henry back home to you!!!” police stated.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after...
Abortion ban permanently blocked in Ohio
The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
There are two reasons your gas prices are going up in Northeast Ohio
Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other

Latest News

Willoughby Police celebrate K-9 Loki’s retirement with parade
Willoughby Police celebrate K-9 Loki’s retirement with parade
Emaciated Brunswick dog makes full recovery as owners convicted of animal cruelty
Emaciated Brunswick dog makes full recovery as owners convicted of animal cruelty
Tallmadge cat gets head stuck in jar for 4 days due to improper recycling
Tallmadge cat gets head stuck in jar for 4 days due to improper recycling
Vet shortage leads to delay in care, crowded animal shelters
Vet shortage leads to delay in care, crowded animal shelters