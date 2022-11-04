North Olmsted husky ‘paroled’ from police kennel dons jail uniform for Halloween

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - You may have heard of dogs wearing the “cone of shame,” but what about a jail uniform after spending some time behind bars at their police department?

That’s what the owners of a dog who was recently “paroled” from the North Olmsted Police kennel did this Halloween!

Henry the husky was lost and found on Sept. 21 “running around on Stearns Road training for the next race,” police said.

Officers kept him at the police station until his musher picked up this lead dog.

He was soon reunited with his family, who decided to laugh about the situation by making him wear this while trick-or-treating:

“We are happy that we were able to get Henry back home to you!!!” police stated.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.