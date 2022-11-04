2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free Turkeys
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Northeast Ohio 12-year-old identified in connection to ‘swatting’ incidents in OH, PA, TX, police say

Police in Ravenna said a 12-year-old boy was identified on Friday in connection to swatting...
Police in Ravenna said a 12-year-old boy was identified on Friday in connection to swatting incidents in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas.(WBRC)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Ravenna said a 12-year-old boy in Northeast Ohio was identified on Friday in connection to swatting incidents in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas.

Police began investigating after false threats were made against the Rootstown School District, Ravenna School District and Hudson School District, according to a department press release.

The threats made against the three schools were “unsubstantiated,” police said, clarifying students were not in put in danger due to the calls.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) branch in Cleveland put out a statement on Sept. 23, saying the calls are “not a joke.”

Police identified the 12-year-old, from Rootstown, on Nov. 4, the release said. Officials did not clarify how the calls were made.

Police said the 12-year-old is believed to also be connected to similar swatting incidents in Pennsylvania and Texas.

Ravenna police Cpt. Jason Smallfield confirmed the boy was not taken into custody.

Officials said the investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after...
Abortion ban permanently blocked in Ohio
The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
There are two reasons your gas prices are going up in Northeast Ohio
Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other

Latest News

YMCA
YMCA encouraging youth participation in winter sports
Trash outside of abandon house
Cleveland crews clean up dumping site 2 hours after Troubleshooters call for help
Cleveland crews clean up dumping site 2 hours after Troubleshooters call for help
Cleveland crews clean up dumping site 2 hours after Troubleshooters call for help
Krista Allision, Miss Wheelchair Ohio 2022, visits Nordonia Middle School.
Miss Wheelchair Ohio visits Nordonia School, to help make building more inclusive