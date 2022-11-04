Northeast Ohio Weather: Warm weekend with a round of rain Saturday night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A warm air mass will remain in place across Ohio today and through the weekend. A south wind has increased this morning so there is no threat for fog. It’ll be a breezy day as that south wind increases in the 10 to 20 mph range by this afternoon. High clouds around. Temperatures surge in the 70 to 75 degree range. A very warm and breezy night ahead. Low temperatures only fall to around 60 degrees by tomorrow morning. A cold front approaches the area tomorrow. It’ll track through Saturday night. A windy and very warm day tomorrow as temperatures spike to around 80 degrees. Mostly cloudy sky. A south wind will gust over 30 mph at times. A wave of wind driven showers will roll through Saturday night with the front. Not much of a temperature change Sunday as we will still be around 70 degrees in the afternoon. A sunny day in the forecast on Sunday.

