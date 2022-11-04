2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free Turkeys
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Northeast Ohio Weather: Warm weekend with a round of rain Saturday night

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 1:31 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A warm air mass will remain in place across Ohio today and through the weekend. A south wind has increased this morning so there is no threat for fog. It’ll be a breezy day as that south wind increases in the 10 to 20 mph range by this afternoon. High clouds around. Temperatures surge in the 70 to 75 degree range. A very warm and breezy night ahead. Low temperatures only fall to around 60 degrees by tomorrow morning. A cold front approaches the area tomorrow. It’ll track through Saturday night. A windy and very warm day tomorrow as temperatures spike to around 80 degrees. Mostly cloudy sky. A south wind will gust over 30 mph at times. A wave of wind driven showers will roll through Saturday night with the front. Not much of a temperature change Sunday as we will still be around 70 degrees in the afternoon. A sunny day in the forecast on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after...
Abortion ban permanently blocked in Ohio
Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other
Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’
The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
There are two reasons your gas prices are going up in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Northeast Ohio weather: Sunshine and mild temps to wrap up the week, rain returns this weekend
Northeast Ohio weather: Sunshine and mild temps to wrap up the week, rain returns this weekend
19 First Alert Forecast - Nov. 3, 2022
19 First Alert Forecast - Nov. 3, 2022
19 First Alert Forecast - Nov. 3, 2022
Northeast Ohio weather: Sunshine and mild temps to wrap up the week, rain returns this weekend
19 News
Dense fog clears out for milder temperatures across Northeast Ohio