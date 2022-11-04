Ohio man faces federal charges for allegedly making ‘animal crushing video’
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old Ohio man was indicted on federal charges recently for allegedly creating an “animal crush video.”
Lucas Russell Vanwoert, of Mercer County, was also charged with possessing and transporting child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio.
Investigators said Vanwoert created the animal crush video in August 2022 and intended on distributing it for others to see.
Authorities searched Vanwoert’s home in Celina in September and confiscated several electronic devices that contained animal crush videos, and files that included child pornography.
Records show that Vanwoert’s arraignment in federal court is scheduled for Nov. 7.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.