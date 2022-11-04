Ohio man faces federal charges for allegedly making ‘animal crushing video’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old Ohio man was indicted on federal charges recently for allegedly creating an “animal crush video.”

Lucas Russell Vanwoert, of Mercer County, was also charged with possessing and transporting child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio.

Investigators said Vanwoert created the animal crush video in August 2022 and intended on distributing it for others to see.

“An animal crush video is defined as any photograph, motion picture, film, video or digital recording, or electronic image that depicts actual conduct in which one or more living non-human mammals, birds, reptiles, or amphibians is intentionally crushed, burned, drowned, suffocated, impaled or otherwise subjected to serious bodily injury, or bestiality and is obscene.”

Authorities searched Vanwoert’s home in Celina in September and confiscated several electronic devices that contained animal crush videos, and files that included child pornography.

Records show that Vanwoert’s arraignment in federal court is scheduled for Nov. 7.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.