2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free Turkeys
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Ohio man faces federal charges for allegedly making ‘animal crushing video’

A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.
A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.(MGN)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old Ohio man was indicted on federal charges recently for allegedly creating an “animal crush video.”

Lucas Russell Vanwoert, of Mercer County, was also charged with possessing and transporting child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio.

Investigators said Vanwoert created the animal crush video in August 2022 and intended on distributing it for others to see.

Authorities searched Vanwoert’s home in Celina in September and confiscated several electronic devices that contained animal crush videos, and files that included child pornography.

Records show that Vanwoert’s arraignment in federal court is scheduled for Nov. 7.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after...
Abortion ban permanently blocked in Ohio
The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
There are two reasons your gas prices are going up in Northeast Ohio
Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other

Latest News

Common antibiotic for children, amoxicillin, faces shortage
Cleveland-area hospital systems confirm nationwide Amoxicillin shortage
Cleveland-area hospital systems confirm nationwide Amoxicillin shortage
Cleveland-area hospital systems confirm nationwide Amoxicillin shortage
Cleveland porch pirate steals package with victim’s medication, police say
Cleveland porch pirate steals package with victim’s medication, police say
North Olmsted husky ‘paroled’ from police kennel dons jail uniform for Halloween
North Olmsted husky ‘paroled’ from police kennel dons jail uniform for Halloween