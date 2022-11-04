Portion of street to be dedicated in honor of slain Cleveland officer Shane Bartek

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - City officials and community members will gather on Saturday morning to pay tribute to the off-duty Cleveland police officer who was killed during a New Year’s Eve carjacking.

A stretch of Utopia Avenue near the intersection with East 152nd Street will be renamed in honor of Shane Bartek during a 10 a.m. dedication ceremony on Saturday morning.

The specific portion of the road was selected because it’s near the Cleveland Division of Police’s 5th District building, which is where Bartek served.

“Patrol officer Shane Bartek was an officer known for his devotion and commitment to police work and to the citizens of the city of Cleveland,” Chief Wayne Drummond said. “The dedication of Utopia Avenue in officer Shane Bartek’s name will serve as a warm remembrance of his legacy to Shane’s family, the community and his fellow officers.”

Bartek was shot and killed during a Dec. 31, 2021 carjacking by a then-18-year-old woman in an apartment building parking lot on the city of Cleveland’s West side.

“Officer Bartek and his family deserve this honor,” said Councilman Michael Polensek. “He was killed needlessly. His dedication as a young officer needs to be a reminder to all of us that it is all our duty to protect and serve our fellow citizens and that his service shall not have been in vain.”

Representatives from Cleveland’s city council and police department are expected to attend the event.

