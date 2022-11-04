2 Strong 4 Bullies
Retired Vermilion Police Department K-9 passes away after ‘drastic decline in health’

Vermilion police “with a heavy heart” announced the passing of a retired K-9 on Thursday.
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) - Vermilion police “with a heavy heart” announced the passing of a retired K-9 on Thursday.

K9 Miro, who was in service with the department from 2012-2020, passed away due to a sudden “drastic decline” in his health, according to a department Facebook post.

It is with a very heavy heart that I announce the passing of my Partner, best friend and family member, Miro. We made...

Posted by Vermilion PD K-9 Unit on Thursday, November 3, 2022

K-9 Miro spent 7 1/2 years in the department and retired on March 29, 2020. He spent the last years of his life with his handler, Sgt. Scott Holmes.

Congratulations on your retirement K-9 Miro!

Posted by City of Vermilion Police Department on Sunday, March 29, 2020

“Today Miro had a Cheeseburger and ice cream for lunch and then quietly passed in our backyard on his favorite dog bed with the sun shining while surrounded by family” Sgt. Holmes said. “I could not have created a better scene for it.”

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

