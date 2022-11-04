2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free Turkeys
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Sources: Trump is eyeing November campaign launch

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.(AP Photo/Matt York, File)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former President Donald Trump is reportedly preparing to announce a presidential bid for 2024 later this month.

Two sources close to Trump say Nov. 14, shortly after the midterm elections, is a possible date for the announcement.

One source says the timing of the announcement could depend on how Republicans do at the polls.

Some top advisers have told Trump to make his declaration in a battleground state that he closely lost to then-candidate Joe Biden in 2020.

Others say Trump should stay put and make his statement in the Sunshine State, where he has strong support from GOP voters.

A Trump spokesperson declined to comment on the matter.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after...
Abortion ban permanently blocked in Ohio
The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
There are two reasons your gas prices are going up in Northeast Ohio
Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other

Latest News

This illustration provided by NOIRLab in November 2022 depicts the closest black hole to Earth...
Closest known black hole to Earth spotted by astronomers
Mother sharing son’s RSV story while urging other parents to act quickly.
Mother urging parents to act quickly if their children are showing signs of RSV
A new jobs report reveals the U.S. economy added 261,000 job last month, but the unemployment...
Monthly jobs report: Employers keep hiring; unemployment rising
FBI sends warning to synagogues in New Jersey, saying there are credible threats to the places...
Official: Man who made synagogue threat has been identified