Speeding truck plows into house on East 142nd Street, bringing down its porch, owner unhappy with city

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On the night of October 13th a speeding truck, reportedly being driven by a drunk driver, plowed into the home of William Strozier, who has lived there most of his life.

The Cleveland fire department came to check things out right after it happened. An officer and tow truck were dispatched the next morning, with no real urgency. But once the officer got there he ignored the pleas of the owner and the advice of the Cleveland fire department and had the tow truck driver pull the truck from the house causing the porch to collapse, and it’s going to cost the owner thousands of dollars he said he doesn’t have.

Williams Strozier. “The fire captain said before that truck is moved by a tow truck that everything had to be braced or it’s going to come straight down or it’s going to shift this way and it would shift everything would have hit my neighbor’s house. I asked you not to move that. You waited until I walked into the house and told him to move it.”

On top of the fallen porch, the city cited Strozier for a housing code violation because his porch was down he wants the city and the towing company to be held liable.

