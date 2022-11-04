Strongsville teenager charged in July crash that killed 2

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police arrested and charged a Strongsville teenager on Friday in wake of a crash in July that killed two people.

Strongsville police previously said officers were called out to the 11700 block of Alameda Dr. around 6:15 a.m. on July 31 after a passer-by saw a car crashed into a building.

Dominic Russo, 20, and Davion Flanagan, 19, were pronounced dead at the scene, police previously said.

Police confirmed 18-year-old Mackenzie Shirilla was arrested on Nov. 4.

She was indicted by the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Juvenile Division on the following charges, according to a department press release:

Two counts of aggravated murder

Breaking and entering

Drug Trafficking

Police also said Shirilla was charged for “related offenses” that led up to the crash. Officials did not clarify any additional charges or why she was charged.

Officers said all three people were unconscious, not breathing, and trapped in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Strongsville firefighters pulled all three victims from the vehicle.

Mackenzie Shirilla ((Source: GoFundme))

Shirilla, who was 17 at the time of the crash, was flown to MetroHealth Medical Center.

Dominic Russo ((Source: GoFundme))

Davion Flanagan ((Source: GoFundme))

Flanagan and Shirilla are 2022 Strongsville High School graduates.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.