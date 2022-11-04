2 Strong 4 Bullies
‘We heard you’: Cleveland reverses policy, will pick up leaves after backlash from residents

FILE
FILE(Derek Witt)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland is reversing course on one of its recent policies.

After receiving negative responses from Cleveland residents, Mayor Justin Bibb said the city’s leaf-collection policy will return to high-generation neighborhoods.

“I appreciate the feedback we’ve received from residents and members of council,” Mayor Bibb said. “We heard you and we are resuming the traditional program for 2022. We are also exploring ways to enhance leaf collection and other critical city services as we prepare for the 2023 budget and beyond.”

According to council representatives, residents voted on an issue in 2016 that increased income taxes for the purpose of improving snow plowing and expanding the leaf pickup program.

Before Friday, Mayor Bibb’s administration said residents would be required to bag their leaves in order for their yard waste to be picked up.

Residents will now be able to rake their leaves to the tree lawn under the policy reversal. Bagged leaves will also still be picked up.

The leaf pickup will begin on Nov. 14 and will run for several weeks.

