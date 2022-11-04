Willoughby Police celebrate K-9 Loki’s retirement with parade
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Willoughby Police sent off one of their own in style with a retirement parade for K-9 Loki.
After serving the department for eight years with Ofc. Neath, Loki retired in late October.
Willoughby Police shared these “pawesome” photos of when he first came to the department in 2014:
“Thank you to everyone who came out! And to all the other surrounding Police Depts K9s and handlers who showed their love and support!” Willoughby Police said.
“We hope you enjoy retirement Loki! We will all miss seeing you around the station all the time! You are a good boy!!!!” his WPD family shared.
