2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free Turkeys
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Willoughby Police celebrate K-9 Loki’s retirement with parade

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Willoughby Police sent off one of their own in style with a retirement parade for K-9 Loki.

After serving the department for eight years with Ofc. Neath, Loki retired in late October.

Willoughby Police shared these “pawesome” photos of when he first came to the department in 2014:

Caption

“Thank you to everyone who came out! And to all the other surrounding Police Depts K9s and handlers who showed their love and support!” Willoughby Police said.

Caption

“We hope you enjoy retirement Loki! We will all miss seeing you around the station all the time! You are a good boy!!!!” his WPD family shared.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after...
Abortion ban permanently blocked in Ohio
The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
There are two reasons your gas prices are going up in Northeast Ohio
Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other

Latest News

It is now easier for people to learn about, report scams
Eagle sculpture in Richmond Heights yard
Richmond Heights resident turns tree in front yard into eagle sculpture
(Source: Canton fire)
Canton apartment building destroyed by fire
Bay Village police give away free steering wheel locks