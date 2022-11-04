2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free Turkeys
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

YMCA encouraging youth participation in winter sports

YMCA
YMCA(WRDW)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With the winter months approaching, the YMCA of Greater Cleveland is stressing the importance of fall and winter sports for kids.

The YMCA is offering a bunch of different programs during the late fall/winter months including “We Run This City” and “Kids that Tri”.

We Run This City is a 12 to 22-week program that teaches students how to create and achieve goals by preparing them to run in the Cleveland Marathon. We Run This City is a free, after-school program that runs with CMSD schools for kids in grades 6-12.

Kids that Tri aims to help school children gain athletic skills, and improve health through things lime swimming and triathlon preparation.

For more information on both programs, visit the YMCA of Greater Cleveland’s website here.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after...
Abortion ban permanently blocked in Ohio
The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
There are two reasons your gas prices are going up in Northeast Ohio
Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other

Latest News

Police in Ravenna said a 12-year-old boy was identified on Friday in connection to swatting...
Northeast Ohio 12-year-old identified in connection to ‘swatting’ incidents in OH, PA, TX, police say
Trash outside of abandon house
Cleveland crews clean up dumping site 2 hours after Troubleshooters call for help
Cleveland crews clean up dumping site 2 hours after Troubleshooters call for help
Cleveland crews clean up dumping site 2 hours after Troubleshooters call for help
Krista Allision, Miss Wheelchair Ohio 2022, visits Nordonia Middle School.
Miss Wheelchair Ohio visits Nordonia School, to help make building more inclusive