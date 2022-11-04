YMCA encouraging youth participation in winter sports

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With the winter months approaching, the YMCA of Greater Cleveland is stressing the importance of fall and winter sports for kids.

The YMCA is offering a bunch of different programs during the late fall/winter months including “We Run This City” and “Kids that Tri”.

We Run This City is a 12 to 22-week program that teaches students how to create and achieve goals by preparing them to run in the Cleveland Marathon. We Run This City is a free, after-school program that runs with CMSD schools for kids in grades 6-12.

Kids that Tri aims to help school children gain athletic skills, and improve health through things lime swimming and triathlon preparation.

For more information on both programs, visit the YMCA of Greater Cleveland’s website here.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.