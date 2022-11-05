2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free Turkeys
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

5 people found dead inside house after reported shooting in Maryland

Police are investigating after five people were found shot to death in a Maryland home. (WUSA)
By Katie Lusso
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA PLATA, Md. (WUSA) - Police are investigating after five people were found dead inside a Maryland home after a reported shooting.

“It’s a very sad day for this town,” La Plata Police Chief Carl Schinner said.

Around 4 p.m. Friday afternoon police were called to a home in La Plata, Maryland.

“Went inside, found all five people were deceased. All appear to be adults,” Diane Richardson with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said. “Investigators are working through the scene trying to positively identify the victims and establish a motive.”

Police said the 911 call came from a witness who reported the shooting. Richardson said she would not further elaborate.

Neighbors, who didn’t want to be on camera, said there had been some issues at the home in the past.

“The only thing I can say about that is that we have investigators looking into that, but I can’t confirm anything at this point,” Richardson said in response.

She said police have been in touch with the owner of the house but didn’t say if they currently live here or were renting it out, or whether they were there when all of this unfolded.

At this time, there appear to be more questions than answers for those who live in the quiet community.

“Agricopia is an extremely quiet neighborhood. This is certainly way out of the ordinary, it’s heartbreaking,” Schinner said. “And it’s heartbreaking for this community. And we grieve with this community as they’re going to mourn this loss of their neighbors, their friends and our residents”

And police said this was a contained situation and there is no threat to anyone else.

Copyright 2022 WUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after...
Abortion ban permanently blocked in Ohio
Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other
Judge Pinkey Carr presides over a hearing in Cleveland Municipal Court in an undated photo
Man sentenced by now-suspended Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr speaks out on 2014 conviction

Latest News

A New York man on the run was caught at the happiest place on earth, Disney World.
Fugitive arrested after investigator spots him on vacation at Disney World
Scenes of devastation are visible in all directions along Lamar County Road 35940, west of...
1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma
An enrollment form for Medicare is pictured in this photo from Oct. 11, 2019. With Medicare’s...
Medicare enrollees warned about deceptive marketing schemes
Police are investigating after five people were found shot to death in a Maryland home. (WUSA)
5 people found shot to death inside house in Maryland