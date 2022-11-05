5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) celebrates after sacking Cincinnati Bengals...
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) celebrates after sacking Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during the first half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - While the Browns enjoy their bye week after a win over Cincinnati, the Tailgate 19 crew never takes a week off.

Host Tony Zarrella welcomes former Browns greats Josh Cribbs and Reggie Langhorne at 11 a.m. Sunday on 19 News.

The guys will discuss:

* Are the Browns better off now than they were a year ago at the bye week?

* What’s next for Kareem Hunt?

* Who is the #1 athlete in Cleveland?

* Who’s been the most surprising Browns player through 8 games?

* Should the NFL retire Jim Brown’s number 32?

