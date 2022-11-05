5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - While the Browns enjoy their bye week after a win over Cincinnati, the Tailgate 19 crew never takes a week off.
Host Tony Zarrella welcomes former Browns greats Josh Cribbs and Reggie Langhorne at 11 a.m. Sunday on 19 News.
The guys will discuss:
* Are the Browns better off now than they were a year ago at the bye week?
* What’s next for Kareem Hunt?
* Who is the #1 athlete in Cleveland?
* Who’s been the most surprising Browns player through 8 games?
* Should the NFL retire Jim Brown’s number 32?
