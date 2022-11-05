Autistic kindergartner escapes CMSD school, goes missing for about an hour

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Leeann Blackburn is holding her 5-year-old son, Larry, a little closer after he escaped from his CMSD school on Thursday.

“I panicked out the house, rushed up there,” Blackburn said. “I thought he was just missing inside the school.”

Larry, who’s autistic, somehow was able to leave unattended from Clara Westropp Elementary on Cleveland’s West Side.

Around lunchtime, teachers noticed Larry was nowhere to be found.

They immediately called a code blue and started looking for the missing kindergartner.

CMSD said some teachers even got in their own cars to go look for him.

About an hour later and several blocks away, Larry was found. A Good Samaritan saw Larry walking alone and brought him to another nearby elementary school.

The school called Cleveland Police and helped return the boy back to Westropp Elementary.

Blackburn is grateful for the person who brought her son to safety.

“You are an angel to my son,” Blackburn said. “If it wasn’t for you, he would have been kidnapped or worse.”

Blackburn said her son is known to be a runner, so he needs someone to keep an eye on him at all times.

“He’s supposed to have multiple teachers in the classroom at all times with him because he can’t handle a big atmosphere and he is known for eloping and running out of a classroom,” Blackburn said. “It’s been stated in his IEP.”

Blackburn would not wish a heartbreaking scare, like this, on any other parent.

“I think schools should be held accountable for the same wrongdoings as a parent would be held accountable if it was our fault,” Blackburn said.

CMSD told 19 News it is investigating this incident.

“The safety of our students is our top priority,” Tom Ott with CMSD said. “We are conducting a thorough review to determine whether all procedures were followed and will take any action that is appropriate.”

