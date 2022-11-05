2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cavs dominate Detroit for 7th straight win

Cleveland Cavaliers logos as of 10/2022
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — Kevin Love had 21 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds as the short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Detroit Pistons 112-88 on Friday night for their seventh straight win.

Jarrett Allen scored 22 points and Cedi Osman added 15 as the Cavaliers had a 54-21 edge in bench scoring and a 58-24 edge in points in the paint.

The Cavaliers played without guards Darius Garland (knee) and Donovan Mitchell (ankle), who were both injured in an overtime win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.

“We obviously have a ton of respect and appreciation for Darius and Donovan, but we’ve got some really good basketball players that are with them,” Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “Tonight showed we’ve got a really good, deep basketball team.”

Evan Mobley added 11 points, eight rebounds and a career-high eight blocks.

“It wasn’t just eight blocks — it was eight blocks that retained possession and he did it without committing a foul,” Bickerstaff said. “That’s old school Bill Russell stuff we’re talking about.”

