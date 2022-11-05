2 Strong 4 Bullies
First responders battling 2-alarm house fire in East Cleveland

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Fire crews are currently battling a 2-alarm fire in East Cleveland.

The fire started in a garage of a home in the 14000 block of Savannah Avenue, according to Sgt. Alex Sinclair of Cleveland Division of Fire.

Fire officials also have not confirmed if there are any injuries.

Sgt. Sinclair confirmed there are four homes impacted by the fire as of 4:15 p.m.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

