Frontier Airlines adds Fort Lauderdale as 12th nonstop service from CLE

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Frontier Airlines launched a nonstop service Saturday from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) to For Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL), according to a release from the company.

The new service brings Frontiers total to 12 nonstop destinations from CLE, the release said, and the airline is celebrating with some fares as low as $69.

“We’re thrilled to connect Cleveland area consumers to the ever-popular destination of South Florida,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines. “Escaping the Midwestern winter just got a lot easier thanks to Frontier’s ‘Low Fares Done Right.’”

The service will take place four times a week, the company said, with more information available on their website.

