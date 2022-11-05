2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free Turkeys
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

LAFC claims 1st MLS Cup title with shootout win over Union

Los Angeles FC defender Diego Palacios (12) and forward Gareth Bale (11) celebrate after...
Los Angeles FC defender Diego Palacios (12) and forward Gareth Bale (11) celebrate after defeating the Philadelphia Union in a penalty kick shootout to win the MLS Cup soccer match Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gareth Bale tied the score 3-3 on a dramatic header in the eighth minute of extra-time stoppage time, backup goalkeeper John McCarthy stopped two Philadelphia shots in the shootout, and Los Angeles FC beat the Union 3-0 on penalty kicks to claim its first MLS Cup championship Saturday.

After Bale came on as a substitute in extra time and scored the tying goal for 10-man LAFC, Denis Bouanga, Ryan Hollingshead and Ilie Sanchez scored in the 3-0 shootout, capping the most dramatic of MLS’s 27 title games.

McCarthy, a Philadelphia native and former Union keeper who had exactly one previous game of MLS action for LAFC this season, was forced to come on during the second extra period when starter Maxime Crepeau badly injured a leg while committing a red-card foul on Cory Burke.

Jack Elliott’s second goal of the game then put Philadelphia ahead in the fourth minute of injury time, but Bale entered in the 97th minute and tied it with a thrilling header for the Welsh superstar’s third MLS goal, his first in three months.

In the shootout, McCarthy didn’t allow a goal on the Union’s three attempts, diving to make two saves and watching Dániel Gazdag slip and sky his attempt over the crossbar. Sánchez then sealed the victory in front of LAFC’s ecstatic home crowd.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after...
Abortion ban permanently blocked in Ohio
Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl
Judge Pinkey Carr presides over a hearing in Cleveland Municipal Court in an undated photo
Man sentenced by now-suspended Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr speaks out on 2014 conviction
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other

Latest News

Strongsville teenager charged in July crash that killed 2
Strongsville teenager charged in July crash that killed 2
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine rolls out $121 million for statewide road safety improvements
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine rolls out $121 million for statewide road safety improvements
Portion of street dedicated in honor of slain Cleveland officer Shane Bartek
WMC
Law enforcement recognized for fight to combat domestic violence