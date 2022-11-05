Local plastic surgeon warns against nasal tanning spray

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A new TikTok trend is making its rounds, and it could lead to some serious health consequences.

It involves people using something called nasal tanning spray to boost their tan.

The sprays, with a synthetic chemical called Melanotan, are supposed to work as a self-tanner and boost the effects of sun exposure.

It all adds up to danger, according to plastic surgeons.

“If you’re trying to increase your tanning capabilities, that means you’re trying to expose yourself to radiation, an unhealthy amount,” said Dr. Cyrus Rabbani, a facial plastic surgeon at University Hospitals. “Any radiation long-term can lead to issues.”

Here’s what makes this so-called “hack” even worse: nasal tanning sprays aren’t FDA recommended. That means they’ve never been tested and you have no idea what you’re putting in your body.

“We don’t know what the dose effect would be in terms of what can happen to the nose when you spray it in there,” said Dr. Rabbani. “But then also, we don’t know about the systemic effects and so your nose can absorb the things that you spray in it, and obvoiusly the things we usually advise, we know what that effect could be on the body.”

It seems there’s a lot of potential risks to achieve that “healthy glow” you might see from your favorite online influencer. So the next time you want a sun-kissed face, Dr.Rabbani suggests getting a spray tan, or using makeup. It’s quick, and it won’t land you in a doctor’s office later on.

