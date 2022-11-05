2 Strong 4 Bullies
Love, Allen lead short-handed Cavaliers to rout of Pistons

Kevin Love had 21 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds as the short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Detroit Pistons 112-88 for their seventh straight win. Jarrett Allen scored 22 points and Cedi Osman added 15 as the Cavaliers had a 54-21 edge in bench scoring and a 58-24 edge in points in the paint. The Cavaliers played without guards Darius Garland (knee) and Donovan Mitchell (ankle), who were both injured in an overtime win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. Cade Cunningham had 19 points for Detroit, but scored only three in the second half.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) drives on Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41)...
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) drives on Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By DAVE HOGG
Published: Nov. 4, 2022
