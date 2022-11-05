Northeast Ohio weather: 19 First Alert Weather Day for High Winds

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Under mainly grey skies today, winds will be gusting up to 50 mph at times as temperatures rise well into the 70s.

Tonight, showers and blustery winds will accompany lows in the low to mid 50s.

Along with slowly clearing skies Sunday temperatures will recover into the upper 60s.

Clear skies Sunday night will allow lows in the upper 40s.

Monday will be sunny with highs around 60.

Under partly cloudy skies on election day, we’ll see highs in the mid to upper 50s.

By Wednesday, we’re back in the lower 60s.

