Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine rolls out $121 million for statewide road safety improvements

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced improvements for safer roads on Friday by way of $121 million.

The purpose of the funding, granted on Nov. 4 will fix some of Ohio’s most dangerous and deadliest intersections.

The intersection of State Route 3 and State Route 606 in Hinkley Township will soon look a little different. It’s to protect drivers. The Ohio Department of Transportation says that spot is prone to a lot of crashes.

“What’s being looked at there is a roundabout. it appears that is the location that has had a high number of crashes. They’re called angle crashes, when someone is turning and someone gets hit broadside,” Matt Bruning said. He is the press secretary for ODOT.

The intersection at State Route 3 and State Road 606 is not the only one getting a facelift.

$3.7 million will be allocated to State Route 3 and State Route 606. This is all part of the state’s traffic safety program.

“Ohio has one of the largest safety programs in the nation and this is just another extension of that,” Bruning said.

A map where the work will be done. Fifty projects in 31 countries across the state.

“We are trying to make stretches of roadways and intersections safer across the buckeye state.”

Construction projects include new lanes, medians and twelve dozen roundabouts. ODOT says there were only six traffic deaths at Ohio roundabouts from 2017-2021 compared to more than a thousand at signaled or stop-controlled intersections.

“We know that roundabouts are a great and effective tool because you have to slow down. there are really fewer conflict points.”

“The projects are in their very early stages, so they’re still in design stage not really ready for construction right away, some of them may very well be very close to construction and this is just the final peace to the puzzle.”

The entire list of projects that will be completed under the new grant funding

