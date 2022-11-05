Operation Ten City makes a stop in Cleveland with food giveaway, job fair, business competition

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Huntington Convention Center in downtown Cleveland will become a real center of opportunity on Saturday, as the “Operation Ten City Tour” makes a stop in Cleveland.

Bill Winston Ministries is offering the faith based program that’s traveling to 10 cities in 18 months, while also promoting jobs, education and business.

Friday was Youth Night where scholarships, MAC books, gas cards and bus passes were won by some of those who attended. The mission to empower people of all ages to answer their calling in life. Melissa Brown is one of the organizers, “Entrepreneurship is the solution to systemic poverty to the wealth gap and to closing that wealth gap for Brown and Black communities.”

Pastor David Winston of Bill Winston Ministries says hopefully the seminars and offerings will be a source of inspiration, “We’re just trying to show people that the church can be a resource, a lot of times you see the church may be asking for a handout, can you help us do this? We’re not asking for a handout, we’re coming to Cleveland to put a hand in to be able to elp build the community here.”

Saturday’s all day event from 9:00 a.m. until about 9:00 p.m. is free and open to the public, and offers a job fair, a business competition similar to the show Shark Tank where thousands of prizes will be won, “We have a food and clothing giveaway, we have a job fair, business pitch competition, we even have something for our youth and young adults, for our next generation to be able to help them monetize their social media following.”

When it comes to inspiration, Nicole Hennings who was born and raised in Cleveland, is a shining star. She graduated high school and college at the young age of 13, “It’s important because a lot of kids need examples, if they don’t see themselves then maybe they’ll think it’s impossible.”

You can find out more about the events that will be held on Saturday by logging on to: www.operationtencity.com.

A free food and clothing giveaway will also be held at two different locations on Saturday, November 5th from 9:00am until Noon. The distribution sites are:

The Salvation Army at 1507 Doan Avenue and at Euclid High School, located at 711 E. 222nd Street.

