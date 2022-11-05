US Coast Guard searching for missing kayaker in Lake Erie

SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes Division is currently searching for a missing person in Sheffield Lake after their kayak capsized in Lake Erie.

#BREAKING #HappeningNow- #USCG STA Cleveland Harbor is searching for a missing kayaker IVO #SheffieldLake on #LakeErie. Report received after 02 kayakers made it back to shore and due to weather, 01 kayaker was believed to capsize. Updates to follow. — USCG Great Lakes (@USCGGreatLakes) November 5, 2022

Officials have not confirmed any details on the missing person or when the kayak capsized.

A helicopter is also on scene to look for the missing boater.

#UPDATE- #USCG AIRSTA Detroit helicopter crew and local agency assets have joined the search. #SAR — USCG Great Lakes (@USCGGreatLakes) November 5, 2022

19 News crews are currently headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates

