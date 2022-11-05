2 Strong 4 Bullies
US Coast Guard searching for missing kayaker in Lake Erie

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes Division is currently searching for a missing person in Sheffield Lake after their kayak capsized in Lake Erie.

Officials have not confirmed any details on the missing person or when the kayak capsized.

A helicopter is also on scene to look for the missing boater.

19 News crews are currently headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates

