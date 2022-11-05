2 Strong 4 Bullies
Watch: Friday Football Frenzy Week 12

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On week 12 of Friday Football Frenzy, host Mark Schwab will take you around the best high school matchups in our area, including:

Nordonia @ Riverside

Geneva @ Chardon

Canton McKinley @ Mentor

Also, Rachel Vadaj covers the Game of the Week, St. Ignatius @ Cleveland Heights

Friday Football Frenzy airs every Friday at 10:45 p.m. on CW43.

