CAUGHT ON CAM: Car crash into Cleveland Heights gas station causes fiery explosion

By Syeda Abbas and Alec Sapolin
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A car crashed into a Shell gas station in Cleveland Heights Saturday night and the explosive aftermath was caught on camera.

The car crashed into the station, located at 1895 S. Taylor Rd., at 10:15 p.m. Police officials did not say if anyone, including the driver, was injured during the Nov. 5 incident.

“I was very very surprised to see this happen,” said Patricia Rogers, a local resident. She has been a regular customer at the station for the last 15 years.

“I’m sitting on empty and this is where I come get my gas at every morning,” she said.

Anthony Jackson, a local resident, went to the decimated station on Sunday morning to try cleaning up the mess left behind.

“I was wondering what was going on I never saw it like this before so I was wondering what happened,” Jackson said.

Bryan Lacey, who lives near the gas station, recalled the tumultuous evening that started with a knock on the door from police with an order to evacuate.

“He told us that there was a fire at the gas station and we needed to evacuate,” Lacey said. “We didn’t even get to look. We just saw smoke and grabbed the keys, grabbed the dog, and got out.”

An employee told 19 News off-camera that some of the pumps at the station will be working on Monday.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

