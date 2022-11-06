2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Walk for Peace honors gun violence victims

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Saturday’s Walk for Peace honored victims of gun violence through a vigil and conversations with community members, activists and those advocating for the end of violence in Cleveland.

The event, which started at 11 a.m. on Nov. 5, also provided those who struggle from gun violence an outlet in the form of the Living Truth Center.

18-year-old Makayla Barlow opened up about the dreadful day that took place on Superior and Euclid when her life changed while she was inside of her car.

“Someone was trying to shoot somebody from across the street and I was going up the hill of Superior and the bullet went through the right side of my head,” Barlow said.

“There was an undercover police officer on duty, and he took me and rushed me to the hospital.”

Michelle Bell, one of the organizers of the event, shared her story as the reason for her call to action.

“I am passionate about we have to do something to end the gun violence as you see I’m wearing a picture of my son whose life was taken by gun violence,” Bell added.

Mary Williams also remembered her 26-year-old son, Jeffrey, who was murdered in 2017.

“He was funny, he was silly all the time, he was a good person,” Williams said.

The residents are praying for a future filled with peace.

“We have to work together,” said Virginia Weiss.

Barlow just hopes that no one else ever has to go through what she did.

“Stop gun violence and end it,” she said.

Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other

