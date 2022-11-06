Euclid police issue statewide search for endangered missing adult

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police issued a missing adult alert for Willie Diamond, who is considered endangered.

According to police, Diamond drove away from his daughters house on West 41st Street in Ashtabula around 11 a.m. on Thursday and did not arrive home.

He suffers from Schizophrenia and Diabetes, police say, and they are concerned for his safety.

Diamond is 67, 6 feet tall, 197 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in a “Grumpy the Dwarf” t-shirt, black joggers and white Jordan sneakers, according to police.

Police said the car he left in is a gold 2009 Chevrolet Impala with license plate number N338800.

2009 Chevrolet Impala (Source: Euclid Police)

If you see Diamond, or his car, please call 911 or 1-888-637-1113.

