Garland, Mitchell lead Cavs past Lakers to 8th straight win

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives past Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony...
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives past Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, left, and forward LeBron James during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)(Marcio Jose Sanchez | AP)
By GREG BEACHAM
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points and Darius Garland added 24 in the dynamic Cleveland backcourt’s return from injury absences, and the Cavaliers rolled past LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 114-100 for their eighth consecutive victory. The Cavs improved to 8-1 by extending their longest winning streak since a 13-game run in late 2017, during James’ final season with his hometown club. James scored 27 points and Anthony Davis had 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Lakers, who dropped to 2-7 with their second straight home defeat. Russell Westbrook had 19 points and 10 assists with seven turnovers.

