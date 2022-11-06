I-71 northbound crash blocks 2 lanes near Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A crash on I-71 Northbound has the right two lanes blocked beyond Fulton Road and West 25th Street, according to ODOT.

Several cars appear to be involved in the crash, with took place around 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police on scene reported that no one involved in the crash was hurt.

