I-71 northbound crash blocks 2 lanes near Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood

Crash on I71 Northbound
Crash on I71 Northbound(Source: WOIO)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A crash on I-71 Northbound has the right two lanes blocked beyond Fulton Road and West 25th Street, according to ODOT.

Several cars appear to be involved in the crash, with took place around 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police on scene reported that no one involved in the crash was hurt.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine rolls out $121 million for statewide road safety improvements
