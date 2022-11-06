MetroHealth’s new Glick Center welcomes patients

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Glick Center, MetroHealth’s newest 11-floor anchor hospital on their main campus in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood, welcomed patients Saturday

“While the Glick Center is one of the most modern, technologically advanced inpatient facilities in the state, it’s the care and compassion that is being delivered there that will advance our goal of providing hope, health, and humanity to our communities,” said MetroHealth President and CEO Akram Boutros.

The building, a part of the $946 million transformation of the campus, began construction in 2019, and was completed on time and under budget despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

MetroHealth moves patients into new Glick Center (Source: MetroHealth)

Hundreds of caregivers and volunteers safely transferred 260 patients during the transition, the company said, which took about eight hours to complete.

“MetroHealth employees were committed to ensuring this transition was seamless and had the least-possible impact on our patients,” Dr. Boutros said. “They have been planning the move for months, and they executed that plan flawlessly.”

Each of the 316 patient rooms is equipped with features to provide intensive care, sleeping areas for family members, and a large flat screen monitor for remote communication and displaying patient care plans.

The building also includes kitchenettes with microwaves, so homecooked food can be brought in and reheated.

JoAnn and Bob Glick, who the building is named in honor of, gave the largest gift in MetroHealth’s 185-year history, $42 million in 2020.

The company said over the next few years, the campus will receive a new outpatient facility, including a center for cancer care and a new 700-car visitor parking garage.

