2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free Turkeys
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Newtown officer hit during chase through city

A Newtown officer was hit during a chase on Wilmer Court.
A Newtown officer was hit during a chase on Wilmer Court.(WXIX)
By Natalya Daoud
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Newtown officer was hit by a driver during a police chase Sunday afternoon, according to Det. Spencer Bischoff.

Multiple agencies were involved in the chase, including Cincinnati police.

Cincinnati police say the chase started in Newtown around 2:30 p.m. and ended on Van Antwerp Place in Avondale.

The driver led police from Newtown to Wilmer Court, where the accident happened, then fled onto Red Bank Road.

Officers say the suspect then got onto I-71 toward Dana Avenue and ended on Van Antwerp Place, according to police.

Officers say the suspect fled the vehicle and was eventually taken into custody.

The officer involved in the accident and the driver are expected to be okay.

Police have not identified the officer or the suspect.

The suspect is facing one count of felonious assault on an officer, police said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after...
Abortion ban permanently blocked in Ohio
Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Judge Pinkey Carr presides over a hearing in Cleveland Municipal Court in an undated photo
Man sentenced by now-suspended Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr speaks out on 2014 conviction
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other

Latest News

car crashes into pump
CAUGHT ON CAM: Car crash into Cleveland Heights gas station causes fiery explosion
CAUGHT ON CAM: Car crash into Cleveland Heights gas pump causes fiery explosion
Jim Brown
Tailgate 19 crew on Jim Brown
Three new manatees arrive at the Cincinnati Zoo.
Cincinnati Zoo welcomes 3 manatees