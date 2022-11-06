2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free Turkeys
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Northeast Ohio weather: Cool Sunshine to Begin the Week

By Jon Loufman
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As skies become mainly sunny today temperatures will recover into the upper 60s.

Clear skies tonight will allow lows in the upper 40s.

Monday will be sunny with highs approaching 60.

Under partly cloudy skies on election day, we’ll see highs in the mid to upper 50s.

By Wednesday, we’re back in the mid 60s.

Next weekend will be VERY chilly!

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after...
Abortion ban permanently blocked in Ohio
Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Judge Pinkey Carr presides over a hearing in Cleveland Municipal Court in an undated photo
Man sentenced by now-suspended Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr speaks out on 2014 conviction
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other

Latest News

19 First Alert Forecast November 6th 2022
19 First Alert Weather November 6th, 2022
19 First Alert Weather Day: High winds continue this evening, improving conditions Sunday
Northeast Ohio weather: Less wind, mild end to the weekend
19 First Alert Weather Day: High winds continue this evening, improving conditions Sunday
19 First Alert Weather Day: High winds continue this evening, improving conditions Sunday
19 First alert headlines Saturday November 5th 2022
19 First Alert Weather November 5th 2022