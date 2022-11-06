Northeast Ohio weather: Cool Sunshine to Begin the Week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As skies become mainly sunny today temperatures will recover into the upper 60s.

Clear skies tonight will allow lows in the upper 40s.

Monday will be sunny with highs approaching 60.

Under partly cloudy skies on election day, we’ll see highs in the mid to upper 50s.

By Wednesday, we’re back in the mid 60s.

Next weekend will be VERY chilly!

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.