1 dead, 1 hurt after shots fired during house party, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a shooting during a house party left a 28-year-old man dead and a 21-year-old woman injured.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the deceased victim as Delvon Williams.

Officers were called out around 1:15 a.m. Saturday to an apartment on Jelliffe Street on the city’s East Side.

Williams and the suspect were involved in an argument, and according to police, shots were fired.

Cleveland police said the gunfire hit Williams and the 21-year-old, and one bullet traveled through the floor into another apartment.

Emergency personnel took both victims to MetroHealth, where police said Williams was pronounced deceased.

The 21-year-old woman is being treated for wounds to her arm and side.

According to police, the suspect is a 26-year-old woman. Her name was not released.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland police.

