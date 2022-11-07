22-year-old woman killed in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old woman was found dead in a apartment stairwell last Friday, Nov. 4.

Cleveland police said the body of Britney Renee Townsend, of Cleveland, was located just after 9 p.m. in the 1500 block of Crawford Road.

Townsend was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said she had been shot in the head, face and chest.

Investigators interviewed persons on scene, but no witness information was provided, said police.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 216-623-5464.

Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME and a cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available.

