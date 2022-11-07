2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free Turkeys
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

22-year-old woman killed in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood

(Pixabay)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old woman was found dead in a apartment stairwell last Friday, Nov. 4.

Cleveland police said the body of Britney Renee Townsend, of Cleveland, was located just after 9 p.m. in the 1500 block of Crawford Road.

Townsend was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said she had been shot in the head, face and chest.

Investigators interviewed persons on scene, but no witness information was provided, said police.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 216-623-5464.

Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME and a cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after...
Abortion ban permanently blocked in Ohio
Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Judge Pinkey Carr presides over a hearing in Cleveland Municipal Court in an undated photo
Man sentenced by now-suspended Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr speaks out on 2014 conviction
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other

Latest News

Early voting brought out passion of voters at Cuyahoga County Board of Elections
Quick look at the number of people who have voted early in Northeast Ohio
(Source: WOIO)
Euclid police investigate murder of 71-year-old man
Drunk driver crashes through Crown Water Treatment plant
Drunk driver crashes through gate at Crown Water Treatment plant
Summit County man sentenced to 3 years in prison for trying to abduct a 16-year-old girl