2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free Turkeys
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

3 women and a little girl die in shooting at Florida home

A 49-year-old woman, her two daughters and a granddaughter were shot and killed in Orlando Friday morning. (Source: WKMG/ORANGE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE/CNN)
By WKMG staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO (WKMG) - The sheriff said two little girls hid when Shavell Jordan Jones started shooting around 4 a.m. Friday at a home on Myers.

Authorities said while he is in the hospital recovering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, detectives continue their search for answers.

“It’s never easy to make sense of these tragedies,” Orange County Sheriff John Mina said.

He said a 49-year-old woman, her two daughters and 4-year-old granddaughter are the victims of a shooting on Myers Drive on Friday morning.

Apparently what led up to this was some type of argument.

Detectives said a fight between the suspected shooter and his girlfriend led to him opening fire.

“At some point, Jones began to remove his belongings from the home and then re-entered the home and began shooting,” Mina said.

Two little girls, ages 4 and 6, survived.

“They hid under their blankets when the shooting started and, thankfully, we found them unharmed,” Mina said.

The sheriff said their mother, who was also shot, went to a neighbor’s house to call for help. That call led deputies to the tragic discovery.

“They entered the home on Myers Drive and found three women and a young child, all who are family members, dead from gunshot wounds to the head,” Mina said.

Investigators spent hours at the scene Friday, working to piece together what happened and why.

The sheriff calling the crime “horrific.”

“I’m a father, I can’t imagine or fathom such an incident,” Mina said.

He said this tragedy has left a mother without most of her family and two little girls without their sister.

“Although this will be very difficult for our detectives, as they are all mothers and fathers, aunts and uncles, they’re going to work very, very hard to find some answers and put the pieces together,” Mina said.

Copyright 2022 WKMG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after...
Abortion ban permanently blocked in Ohio
Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Judge Pinkey Carr presides over a hearing in Cleveland Municipal Court in an undated photo
Man sentenced by now-suspended Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr speaks out on 2014 conviction
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other

Latest News

The Symrise Chemical Plant near Brunswick, Georgia, is on fire Monday morning.
Neighborhoods evacuated near burning Georgia chemical plant
An ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday admitted he had interfered in U.S....
‘Putin’s chef’ admits to interfering in US elections
Kielonte Harris (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland man convicted of killing 3 people in 2019
Cleveland aggravated robbery suspects
Two men rob Cleveland store at gunpoint, police say